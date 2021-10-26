Ernestine M. Shatney JOHNSON — Ernestine May Shatney, 90, of Johnson, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of the late Seymour and Emily (Morse) Hutchinson. She attended Danville Public Schools and St. Johnsbury Academy. On Feb. 19, 1947, she married the love of her life, Ale William Shatney, in West Danville. Together, they raised five daughters. They lived in Walden, Cabot, Hardwick and Wolcott. Following the death of her husband, William “Ole Ted,” in 2004, Ernestine made her home with her daughter, Florence and husband Howard Allen, of Wolcott, for 10 years and with her daughter, Barbara Hill, of Johnson, for the last four years. Ernestine first was employed at the Greensboro Nursing Home as a cook and dietician. For more than 20 years, she cared for special needs State children in her home. She loved family gatherings and cooking large meals for all to enjoy. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. The highlight of her life was spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, arranging flowers, vegetable and flower gardening. She will be remembered as a very shy lady who loved to stay at home and care for her family. Survivors include five daughters, Florence Allen and her husband, Howard, of Wolcott, RoseMary Hoadley and her husband, Lewis, of Morrisville, Beverly Chase and her husband, Donald, of Bethel, Maine, Barbara Hill, of Johnson, and Alice Boudreau and her husband, Lambert, of Hyde Park; a stepson, John W. Sweeney, of Baltimore, Maryland; a brother, Bill Hutchinson, of Danville; many grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and a niece. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Boudreau. To honor her request, all gatherings will be private at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661. The family of Ernestine Shatney would like to extend many thanks to the staff at Copley Hospital for the care and kindness shown to our mother during her last days. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
