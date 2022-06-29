Ernestine Genine BARRE — Ernestine Genine, 90, beloved teacher and faithful friend, passed away at home on Friday, April 15, 2022. Born on July 2, 1931, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Constantino and Idea (Crugnola) Genine. In 1949, Ernestine graduated from Spaulding High School and in 1953 from the University of Vermont, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in French. She went on to a long career in education, beginning in Northfield and later at elementary schools in Barre City, where she taught French at Brook Street School, Lincoln School, Mathewson School, North Barre Elementary School, Spaulding Graded School and Ward 5 School. Miss Genine touched the lives of hundreds of students. Her memberships included the Washington County Retired Teachers, Vermont Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma and the National Women’s Honor Society of Teachers. In 2019, she received the Woman of Distinction Award from Delta Kappa Gamma. A spirited person with a very kind heart, Ernestine loved all animals - especially her cats. She enjoyed serving as a prompter for Quarry Works Theater in Adamant. Even in her 10th decade of life, Ernestine could often be seen driving herself to area restaurants in her trusty pickup truck. She was predeceased by her parents and by a baby sister. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, or to another animal charity. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
