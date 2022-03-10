Ernest French WILLIAMSTOWN — Ernest French, 84, of Vermont Route 14, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on April 10, 1937, in Topsham, he was the son of Clifford A. and Geneva C. (Bowen) French. He attended local schools. At an early age, he worked in his grandfather Bowen’s Bobbin Mill eventually becoming a machinist there before joining the staff at Hutchins Bobbin Mill. He also had a lot of odd jobs over the years and was well-known for his masonry work, building stone walls. On Aug. 5, 1978, he married Betty Searle-Spratt in Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church in Bradford. They made their home in Topsham until two years ago. Betty passed away on April 27, 2021. Ernest was a member of the Granite Masonic Lodge #35 and the Mount Sinai Shrine Temple #3 of Montpelier, as well as several antique car clubs. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his close-knit family, as well as anything to do with a motor, be it cars, tractors – John Deere, in particular – and equipment. He also loved playing games. Survivors include his sisters, Majel Davis and Sally Osgood, both of Williamstown; and his stepson, Michael Searle-Spratt and his wife, Beth, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and their children, Tyler, also of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Corey, of Austin, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Betty, he was predeceased by his younger brother, Babe R. French; and his brothers-in-law, George Davis and Karl Osgood. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date to be announced. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Memorial Program of Mount Sinai Temple No. 3, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 742, Montpelier, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
