Erlinda Acosta Melgarejo BARRE TOWN — Erlinda Acosta Melgarejo, 75, passed away peacefully after a short battle with a rare fatal brain disorder called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) on May 16, 2020, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side at her home in Barre Town, Vermont. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier, Vermont, as soon as large gatherings are allowed. Please visit awrfh.com where you can view Erlinda’s full notice, share memories and watch for her service times to be announced.
