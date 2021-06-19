Erick E. Titrud, Esq. MORETOWN — Erick Edmund Titrud, father, lawyer, brother and loyal friend, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Moretown, Vermont, with his daughters, Hannah Titrud and Nora Titrud, his ex-wife, Martha Csala, his “brother,” Lou Helmuth, and his dog, Niko, at his bedside. Erick is also survived by his three loving sisters and proud brothers-in-law, Jeanine Titrud Ross (Sam), Renee Titrud Cristiani (Juan) and Carol Titrud O’Brien (Hank); niece Carol Cristiani; nephews John Cristiani, Frank O’Brien and Dr. Jeff O’Brien; and Erick’s great-nieces and -nephews, Eva, Carmen, Mariana, Ellery and Henry. Erick was born on June 23, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dr. Leonard Titrud, MD, PhD, and Jeri Schreder Titrud. He graduated from Minnetonka High School and St. Olaf’s College in Minnesota. He earned his undergraduate degree in Biology, studied environmental science in Costa Rica, and then came to Vermont Law School in 1981… and never left. Erick loved everything about Vermont: its people, its landscapes, its weather, its flora, its fauna, its way of life. On the hottest summer days, you would find him in freezing Stevens Brook; and on the coldest winter days, you would find him on the snow. Erick grew up in Shorewood, Minnesota, on Lake Minnetonka. For 22 years, Erick spent time with his family and friends on the lake. In the summer, they went swimming, water skiing and boating; and in the winter, skating, cross-country skiing, sledding and playing broomball. This was also a time where Erick learned a good work ethic; first, chores were to be done, then he could start having fun. It was during his youth that he learned to play the piano and violin. Music filled the home. Erick had many lifelong friends from Minnesota whom he enjoyed staying in touch with over the years. Erick really cared about people. He would rather find out about others than talk about himself. He was a great listener, giving his full attention. But when asked, he was an in-depth storyteller. Erick was grateful for his wonderful upbringing by his loving parents, his companionship of his caring sisters and his abundant life in Vermont. Erick was thankful for all he had and found peace in his love of God. Erick worked tirelessly on behalf of his clients in the later years of his law practice at the Law Office of Erick Titrud, and demonstrated his dedication to the improvement of others’ circumstances and to the betterment of our environment, during his years of public environmental law at the Office of the Vermont Attorney General, where he played a major role in Vermont’s battle against acid rain in the early-'90s. Erick began his career at the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1985. Additionally, Erick loved his broader community. He served as member of Moretown’s Development Review Board for nearly two decades and was appointed by the Selectboard as Moretown’s representative to the Valley Mad River Park Committee. Erick was a compassionate human, a gentle man, a gentleman, an athlete and a lifelong violinist. He was the kind of man whom all dogs just loved. He was a tall and broad man who walked with a quiet step and a sure manner. He was polite as the day was long. He had a very dry sense of humor and a unique, thoughtful and interesting way of constructing his sentences. As a younger man, Erick was an incredible ultimate frisbee player, and a very fast and low-to-the-ground skier. As an older man, you could seek Erick rollerblading on Route 100B, or any other newly paved route in central Vermont. Then, some evenings, you’d see him playing his violin with the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra. As well, many young skiers will thank Erick for the patient instruction he provided to them as a private ski instructor at Sugarbush in his later years. Erick loved children, and they all loved his open way with them. He was a true renaissance man. Erick’s real and true love has always been for his daughters, Hannah and Nora. He did everything he possibly could for them and tried valiantly to stay with them as long as he could. Erick was one-of-a-kind: a man who could acknowledge his flaws, who knew he wasn’t perfect, but who strove each day to do his level best, especially for his daughters. He also had a broad circle of friends and advisors in whom Erick placed the deepest of trust and from whom he gained so much. At the end, all around him knew they’d been blessed with the depth of his love and the honor and privilege to have learned with, and from, him. Erick was diagnosed on April 3 with a rare and aggressive cancer, angiosarcoma, which he fought with grace and generosity each day after. He drew his strength always from his daughters, from his ability to love, listen and learn, and from his deep humility. He brought all of those to the fore in these difficult last months, as his family, friends and community joined to support his hopeful rally. Erick will be deeply, deeply missed, by many. A memorial gathering will be held in early October 2021. Remembrances can be made in the form of a donation to Vermont Public Radio, or to your favorite environmental nonprofit.
