Eric T. Thompson CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Tyler Thompson, 30, of Hunters Glen Drive and a former resident of Barre, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Born on Nov. 7, 1990, in Berlin, Vermont, he was the son of Edmond Thompson and Wendy Giacherio Brown and Andrew Brown. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 2009, where he excelled as an athlete in many sports, especially lacrosse and hockey. Following graduation, he made his home in Barre until moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2014. At first, he was employed as a carpenter, his specialty was building closets, before he decided to work in the stone and granite industry. He was employed by Carolina Granite and Stone in Charlotte as crew lead and was well-known for the pride in his workmanship. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing sports, hunting, fishing and helping others in need. He also enjoyed family time – he loved his family – especially his sons, Owen and Noah. Survivors include his mother, Wendy Giacherio Brown and her husband, Andy, of Barre, Vermont, and his father, Edmond Thompson, of Charlotte, North Carolina; his sons, Owen and Noah; his sisters, Amanda Barber and her husband, Phillip, of Barre, Vermont, and their children, Hayden and Brennan, Allison Kittredge and her husband, Jordan, also of Barre, Vermont, and their children, Kason and Kyla; his adopted brother, Jesse Brown Carrier – whom he thought of as his son; his companion, Gina Holshouser, and mother of his son, Noah; his grandfather, Charles Brown Sr., and his grandmother, Virginia Thompson Villeneuve; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Marilyn Giacherio; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Thompson, and grandmother, Eleanor Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Haven, P.O. Box 1104, Barre, VT 05641; or a charity of your choice.
