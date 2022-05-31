Eric G. Ward STRAFFORD — Longtime coach, Eric G. Ward, of Strafford, Vermont, passed away on May 11, 2022, at age 64, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Eric will be remembered for devoting his life to cultivating the minds of young people to love the sport of basketball and to become better people through his coaching. Born in Hanover, New Hampshire, and growing up in Strafford, he began his love of sports at a very young age playing Little League baseball, taking ski lessons, and playing endless hours of hoops in the driveway. He also was an avid and devoted fan of the Red Sox, Celtics, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. Eric attended Thetford Academy and the University of Vermont. He made the decision to follow in his father’s footsteps and began working for the U.S. Postal Service. At the same time, he began coaching basketball at the lower levels which nurtured and fostered his love of coaching. After 10 years at coaching at the lower levels, Eric moved up to coaching junior varsity at Thetford Academy. Eric had a profound appreciation for what he had around him. This could be seen over and over again on the basketball court as a coach, and his desire to always be planning for the next step. He was a natural leader on the basketball court. Part of the reason Eric was so successful as a coach was because he was able to mix intensity with a calming influence and do which was needed at the right time. For Eric, basketball was a year-round sport. He began coaching AAU basketball and he guided AAU teams at lower levels for several years, indoctrinating the girls in the Thetford Academy Panther way years before they would reach ninth grade. He traveled with “his girls” from West Virginia to Texas, bringing home a national championship. He was always going to sporting events and using them as educational tools to put in his coaching toolbox. His love of sports took him to the Kentucky Derby and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Eric attended the infamous Patriots “Snow Bowl" in Foxboro, 2001, the beginning of the Tom Brady era. Of course, the Red Sox and Celtics games were always on his calendar. He took up marathon training and competed in the Bay State Marathon, New York City Marathon, Marine Corps Marathon, and the 100th running of the Boston Marathon. In 2009, Eric was offered a varsity girls coaching position at Thetford Academy. He relished the opportunity to build the program from the ground up. Four years later, the Thetford Academy girls basketball program was considered a powerhouse in Division III. In 2014, Eric took his then-top-ranked Thetford Panthers to the Vermont Principals Association Division III Girls final at Barre Auditorium. In that game, they came away with 90-84 victory. This would be the Thetford Academy girls first basketball title in school history. Minutes after this victory, Eric hiked into the grandstand to present a medal to a top fan of the Panthers. Weeks before the championship game, the fan had lost his wife to pancreatic cancer. In this moment of victory, Eric took the time to think of others. That was the Eric way. Eric took the Panthers to six straight D-III title games between 2014-2020 bringing home the championship title in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Eric was on the board for the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association. Many friendships had been formed during his 42 years of coaching, and he enjoyed time spent with coaches even if they were a competitor for the evening. He forged lifelong relationships with coaches and referees. Eric’s peers remember him as a great coach and a true ambassador of the sport. He was a motivator and fighter to the end, and one of the brightest and most giving men. Great coaches are gifted with the ability to unlock the best in any player they coach. Eric was a great coach. His coaching philosophy was that basketball is something that should be enjoyed. He would remind the girls that, while many lessons can be learned from both the game and from being part of a team, it is only a small part of life, and that, win or lose, it should always be fun. Eric will be remembered for his unassuming nature, his integrity, his infectious jokester ways, and his ability to make those in his presence feel valued. He made sure to give a part of himself to everyone he met, and made an impact on everyone he coached. There will be a huge void and he will be greatly missed. Coaching his girls, loving, and caring for every player on and off the court, great sportsmanship, camaraderie, and a great influence, will be his legacy. To most, he was known as coach, but this kind, gentle man was also a devoted and loving son, brother and uncle. He adored his family and loved them fiercely, and they loved him dearly. Eric also campaigned for the homeless animals in shelters. Eric rescued his beloved Sophie who had been dumped on the side of the road. Their bond was undeniable, and Sophie thanked him every day for saving her by being his loyal companion. Eric was predeceased by his parents, Marlene and Ralph Ward. He is survived by sister, Pam Robinson, his niece, Megan Robinson, and his brother-in-law, Michael Robinson, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his Aunt Aldea Brown, of San Antonio, Texas; and dear friends, Jamie Emerson, of Bedford, Massachusetts, and Rett Emerson, of Strafford, Vermont, who were like brothers to Eric. Pam and Megan would like to thank Rett and Jamie and Eric’s close friend, Jeff Vaughn, for their unwavering support and friendship during his lifetime, but also during Eric’s time in the ICU. They would also like to thank Dr. Gabriel Brooks, Eric’s oncologist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock who supported Eric in his successful quest to coach one more season, and Dr. Jeffery Munson for his kind, understanding ways and the entire ICU team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. A special thank-you to Dr. Charles Whang and the entire staff at the Jack Bryne Center for their compassion and care to the end. Memorial contributions may be made to The Prouty supporting the Dartmouth Cancer Center or the Eric Ward Memorial Fund, Thetford Academy Development Office, 304 Academy Road, Thetford Center, VT 05075. There will be a Celebration of Eric’s Life on Saturday, Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m. at the Thetford Academy Gymnasium. A private message of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
