Emmy Lou Powers BARRE — Emmy Lou Powers, 57, daughter of Shirley Mae Lacillade and Elmer Richard Powers, has sadly passed from this life to whatever's next. Emmy died in surgery on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. To the regret of her family, they weren't at her side upon her passing, despite her older sister ardently attempting to see her if even for the last time. She left this world in relative peace under general anesthesia. Emmy leaves us survived by her two sons, Elmer Richard Powers III and Andrew James Powers; and her sister, Lori Foster. She was predeceased by her brother, Elmer Powers. She will live on in the hearts through reminiscence of several nieces, nephews and grandkids. Emmy will be sorely missed by many relatives and friends I'm intent not to forget during writing this. Emmy's funeral service will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 12 noon, at her sister's home, 13 Queen St., Barre, VT 05641. We all appreciate anyone who would like to pay their respects and share space with us in Emmy's memory. Join us in a welcoming environment for friends and family on this day in memoriam of Emmy Powers, for her life's celebration farewell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.