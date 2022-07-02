Emma Ottolenghi MONTPELIER - Dr. Emma Ottolenghi (previously Dr. Emma Wennberg) died at her home in Montpelier on May 9, 2022, just shy of her 87th birthday, surrounded by her children, tchotchkes, and Joey the cat. Emma’s family and countless friends, patients, and colleagues, live forward with her memory as a constant blessing: a true measure of her wonderful and impactful life. Emma’s children thank the Times Argus for their wonderful editorial honoring Emma published on June 29th. Additional information about Emma and her life is published in the Waterbury Roundabout, https://tinyurl.com/2p9ys4vd A public celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, at the Rusty Parker Memorial Park in Waterbury, Vermont. In lieu of sending flowers, her children suggest you make a generous donation to a reproductive rights organization of your choice.
