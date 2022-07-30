Emily Tanner MONTPELIER — Emily Van Laer Reed Tanner of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on May 5, 2021. Devoted grandmother (Grammy), godmother, partner, friend, daughter, and sister, she is survived by her son, Silas William Tanner, and two granddaughters, Georgia Lu Tanner and Lucille Rose Tanner, and godson Tristen Long. She was predeceased by her brother Martin Reed III, her mother, Emily Van Laer Reed and her father, Martin M Reed II. She loved her family, friends, books, and a good conversation. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on August 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Old Schoolhouse Common, Marshfield, Vermont.
