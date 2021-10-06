Emily M. Ovaitte EAST MONTPELIER — Emily Michelle Ovaitte, aka Dakota, 21, of Robinson Road, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, at Single Steps in Montpelier. Born on Dec. 25, 1999, in Berlin, she was the daughter of Michelle Ovaitte and Donald Minshull. She attended school at U-32, the Hillcrest school in Lennox, Massachusetts, and graduated from Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River, Vermont. Emily had a beautiful soul and touched the lives of many people with her warm personality and her captivating smile. She bravely fought mental illness and depression for many years. Emily loved all things nature, she enjoyed walking along streams and rivers and collecting rocks with her mom. She also enjoyed riding with her dad on his motorcycle and playing music and listening to music with him. Emily enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Emily was a talented girl, she played guitar and drums, and she also enjoyed writing. She wrote three books. Emily had a great passion for all cats but especially loved her cat, Jazzy. Emily enjoyed going shopping and having Cumberland Farm blueberry muffins with her dad and Dunkin Donuts blueberry muffins with her mom. She enjoyed science and always wanted to be a scientist. Emily enjoyed spending time in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts. She is survived by her mom, Michelle Ovaitte and companion Randy Blake, of East Montpelier. She also leaves behind her dad, Donald Minshull, of Wells River, Vermont; her grandmother, Marion Okuszki, of Barre; and her aunt, Sylvia MaGaffy, of Newbury, Vermont. Emily was predeceased by her brother, Christian Ovaitte, in 1994; her maternal grandfather, Donald Ovaitte, of Graniteville; and her paternal grandparents, Ivis and Thomas Minshull, of Barre. There will be a celebration of life at the family’s convenience. Family owned and operated, Pruneau-Polli of 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, assisted the family. Those wishing to send condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
