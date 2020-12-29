Emilie Claros Howarth CORINTH — Emilie Claros Howarth, 85, of Plainville, Massachusetts, formerly of Corinth, Vermont, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, after a sudden stroke. She was born on Feb. 4, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey, a daughter of Felix E. and Margaret (Wagner) Claros. She was then raised in Irvington, New Jersey, and in 1947, her family moved to Manchester Township, New Jersey. Emilie led a life of service. Her father, Felix, was a veteran of WWI; both he and her mother, Margaret, were active members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Emilie was active in the daughter’s unit during her childhood. She was elected president of the Daughters’ Unit, Robert Rummel Post #164, Newark, New Jersey, when she was 12. Emilie graduated in 1956 from Lakewood High School and after an apprenticeship with Dr. Louis Harrison of Lakewood, earned her Dispensing Optician License from the State of New Jersey in 1960. She was a Licensed Guild Optician for nearly 10 years, until she started a family. Emilie met her husband, Walter Howarth Sr., and they were married in September 1967. Emilie’s greatest joy was becoming a mother (and later, grandmother) to their daughter, Debbie, and son, Robert. She left her career to become a full-time mom. Upon Walter’s retirement in 1979, the family moved to their home in Vermont. Emilie took great pride in that she helped Walter build their home. Emilie was a 38-year member of the United Church of Chelsea. Her greatest accomplishment was the development of the church’s Writing Ministry. For over 20 years, she sent cards to house-bound and semi-house-bound people, those in need, those celebrating joys, and active military from the Chelsea area. Emilie felt it was important for people to be remembered and to feel the connection to God and home. Emilie was also an active member of the Corinth Historical Society. She worked on their town meeting and auction fundraisers, helped with event PR, and other writing and telephoning tasks. Emilie was predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 1997; her granddaughter, Shelbie Lynn Howarth, in 2004; and her sister, Juliana Claros Corrigan, in 2018. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Howarth of Plainville, Massachusetts; a son, Robert Howarth and his wife, Cynthia, of Washington, Vermont; and a stepdaughter, Marcia Howarth Loughner and her husband, John, of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Chelsea, P.O. Box 98, Chelsea, VT 05038; or the Corinth Historical Society, c/o Norm Collette and Connie Longo, 2283 Backway Road, Corinth, VT 05039. A service celebrating Emilie’s life will be planned for later in 2021. A more in-depth obituary can be found and a private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
