Emilie C. Howarth CORINTH — The funeral service for Emilie C. Howarth, 85, who died Dec. 24, 2020, will be 2 p.m. held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at United Church of Chelsea, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery in Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Chelsea, P.O. Box 98, Chelsea, VT 05038; Corinth Historical Society, in care of Norm Collette and Connie Longo, 2283 Backway Road, Corinth, VT 05039; or DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
