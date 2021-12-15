Emilia "Mimi" Hoyt MONTPELIER — Emilia "Mimi" Hoyt died on Dec. 6, 2021. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on March 29, 1948, the oldest of three daughters, to Bernard and Elaine McKenna Dubois. At age 4, the family moved to the White River Junction area where she attended graded schools in Wilder and in White River Junction. The family moved back to Montpelier years later. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1966. She then attended Boston City Hospital School of Practical Nursing from 1966 until 1968. She had a license to practice in Massachusetts, Vermont, Colorado and Oregon. Her love of geriatric nursing never left her, nor her kindness, generosity and great sense of humor. In 1969, she married Douglas Hoyt. They had one daughter and later divorced. She then opened an in-home day care and was licensed by the State of Vermont. She loved the children she cared for as if they were her own. She and her daughter then spent a few years traveling throughout the United States, living in Colorado and outside Portland, Oregon, in Beaverton. She returned to Montpelier so her daughter could grow up knowing family members and returned to nursing for a short while. Later on, she attended Community College taking courses primarily on psychology. She worked for the Central Vermont Community Action Council in Barre, directing the hypothermia programs for seniors and founded through the Central Vermont Community Action Agency and family violence program with the vision to include not only women and children but male victims, as well. She covered a s2 town area, recruited volunteers and was fond of saying no volunteer worked for her but with her, in hope of making people’s lives a little bit safer for all victims of abuse. Without these special volunteers in both the hypothermia program and the family violence program, none of it would have been possible. From there, she once again returned to nursing, this time at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury. Injuries and the resulting illness of chronic fatigue syndrome forced a very early retirement at the age of 40. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, boating, fishing, shopping, reading and being with friends and relatives. When she was younger, she attended St. Anthony’s Church in White River Junction, St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier and later in life when able, St. Monica’s in Barre, Vermont. She also was a member of the Jabok Prayers and Worship Center for a while when it was located on the Barre-Montpelier Road. It was there, under the leadership of the late Rev. Jim Lipton that she really began to know the Lord. She moved to Barre in 1994. During this period which continued up until her death, she centered on intercession prayers for others in need. She leaves behind special cousins, friends, and two much-loved beautiful twin grandchildren, Colin and Katherine Barney in Bradford, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins and friends, as well as two beloved dogs, J.D. and Noah. She now has left this world to be with the one true God; the Father, precious Jesus and the sweet Holy Spirit. Guare and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
