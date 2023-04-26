Elsie N. Burbank CHELSEA — Elsie N. Burbank, 87, of Chelsea, Vermont passed away on April 20, 2023 at The Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont after three years of declining health. She was born in Vershire, Vermont in 1936, the daughter and eldest child of Edwin Carl “Eddie” Nelson and Etta Mae Nelson (Childs). She married Jim Burbank of Chelsea in 1956 where they spent their entire life. She was a member of the Vershire Bible Church. Elsie was a quiet, kind, and selfless individual who enjoyed sending cards and giving gifts to family and friends. She regularly mailed her kids and grandkids handwritten notes, and often baked cookies, brownies, and pies for them. She loved family holiday gatherings, especially Christmas. She enjoyed going with Jim to Barre or West Lebanon to shop and have a meal out. She always looked forward to seeing her family, whether a day trip to Williston to visit her daughter and her husband, or her annual summer trip to Pennsylvania to visit her son and his family. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Chelsea; her daughter, Judy Powell, and husband Doug, of Williston; her son, Steve, and wife Diane, of Clymer, Pennsylvania; her granddaughter, Jennifer Potts, and husband Zachary, and children Conner and Willow, of Creekside, Pennsylvania; her grandson, Joshua, of Clymer, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Sylvia; and her brother, David. A special thanks to Wendy Brodie, Samantha Wendel, Michelle Walters, Annie Vanslette, Cathy Michaels, Linda Gregoire, Dr. Zail Berry, Dr. Susanna Thach, and all the amazing caregiving staff at The Arbors; as well as Carrie Steele, Joanna Guyette, and Joan O’Gorman at UVM Home, Health and Hospice for their exceptional care. There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service at the Vershire Bible Church will be held on May 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. Masks will be required at the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elsie’s memory to the Vershire Bible Church, 17 N. Rd., Vershire, VT 05079; The Arbors at Shelburne, 687 Harbor Rd., Shelburne, VT 05482; or UVM Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont is in charge of arrangements. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
