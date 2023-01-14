Elsie LaFlamme BARRE — Elsie LaFlamme, 89, a long-time resident passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on July 16, 1933, at home in Ferrisburgh, she was the daughter of Howard and Nora (Russin) Wagner. In 1952 she married Lyle White of Plainfield. They later divorced. In 1965 she married Leo LaFlamme of Barre. They later divorced. In 1992 she met Richard Alonso of Randolph, and they were together until his passing in 2014. They split their time between Florida and Vermont and enjoyed travelling together. Elsie first worked for EL Smith Quarry in the office, and in 1956 she went to work for the State of Vermont, Department of Agriculture. She worked her way up to business manager, retiring in 1996. Survivors include her sons Reginald White (Nicolette) of Oakdale, CT and Paul LaFlamme of Biddeford, ME; her grandson Jackson LaFlamme of Biddeford and her granddaughter Jennifer Beach McKelvey of East Barre, her cousin of Lisbon, NH as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and Jason and Robin Alonso and family of New Hampshire, and Jessica Alonso and family of Randolph, VT. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother and sister. Per Elsie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Plain-Mont Cemetery in Plainfield, VT at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. The family extends their thanks to the following for their compassionate care of Elsie - Kerry Oparowski, Steve and Suzanne Lewis, the staff at Mayo Health and Rehab, the staff at Lincoln House, the staff in the Emergency Room at Central Vermont Medical Center, and the Barre City EMTs. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
