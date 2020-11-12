Elsie L. West NORTHFIELD — Elsie L. West, 96, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Mayo Residential Care in Northfield. She was born in Northfield on Jan. 1, 1924, the daughter of Carlisle and Eva Mae (Wiley) Willey. She was a graduate of Northfield High School. She married Rudolph “Rudy” Bell in Northfield on Nov. 17, 1942; Rudy predeceased her on Sept. 21, 1979. She later married Henry West in Northfield on Aug. 29, 1980; he predeceased her Nov. 30, 1996. Elsie worked at the Nantanna Woolen Mill in Northfield for many years, Ethan Allen Furniture in Randolph for a few years and Cetrangolo Finishing Works, until retiring in 1980. Elsie was a member of the United Methodist Church of Northfield, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Aux of Montpelier. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, knitting, walking, reading and dancing. She especially enjoyed her volunteer work with her sister, Goldie Hedges, at the Northfield Senior Center. Survivors include four children, Lucille “Lucy” Campbell of Barre, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Plante (Robert) of Berlin, Audrey Lyford of Northfield, John Bell (Mary) of Northfield; seven grandchildren, Scott Campbell, Ashley Hudson, Mitchell Lyford, Tyler Plante, Amy Ripley, Kristin Edson, Joshua Bell; three great-grandchildren, Graysen Hudson, Emma Plante and Theodore Ripley; many nieces and nephews. Elsie was predeceased by her brother, Cullen Willey; sisters, Doris West, Inez Willey, Goldie Hedges; and grandson, David Campbell. In keeping with Elsie’s wishes, there are no calling hours and private services will be conducted for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mayo Healthcare Activity Fund, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.