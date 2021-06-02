Elsie F. Beard ORANGE — Elsie Flora Beard, 86, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. The story begins on Oct. 13, 1934, when Elsie Flora Beard was born in Orange to Frank and Bernice (Flanders) Beard. Elsie loved ponies, kitties, pink flowers, bright red Christmas bows, her family, her friends, her town, her state and the Lord. She loved to read, listen to, and recite poetry and stories. One of her earliest memories included the 1938 hurricane. She later shared the strength of the home that protected them during that storm with a story for the Orange History, page 179. She also published her college essay about the history of Orange. She shared a story in a speech she gave to the graduating class of 1981: "… as a teenager I got rheumatoid arthritis. I had a fever and sore and swollen joints and was out of school a year-and-a-half and when I went back to school, I couldn't do anything else. I went to school, came home, went to bed, got up for supper, did my homework and went back to bed. How would you like that?" she asked the eighth-grade graduates. "Well, I didn't either. I sulked by spells, but mostly I read and as I got better, I sewed (for others). It was so rewarding to see a face light up about a new dress or shirt." Her advice to that class depicts her life "… don't be afraid to volunteer. Do something for nothing, it can be very rewarding … be constructive." Elsie was constructive. She completed high school at Spaulding and went on to college. In 1958, symptoms returned. In her diary in January that year, she wanted to "do the Lord's will and get well enough to go back to work." This, too, describes her life. Whether working hard or recovering from another setback of rheumatoid arthritis, she was always constructive. From her first job as an accountant with a private firm; to 36 years with the State of Vermont as an accountant, retiring from the Agency of Natural Resources in 1995; to 56 years as member and holder of many positions in Grange; to Sunday school teacher, Women's Fellowship member, Missions member, clerk, treasurer and many other positions at Orange Community Alliance Church; to quizzing coach, chaperone, substitute and driver at Websterville Baptist Christian School; to hosting missionaries and cadets; selectman, assistant clerk, justice of the peace, maker of 911 signs and more for the town of Orange; to contributor of Orange Town History; to volunteer work at Orange Center School – she took her own advice and was, indeed, constructive. Survivors include her brother, Carroll Beard of Orange, Vermont; her niece, Julie Reynolds and husband Jeffrey and their children, Nicholas, Olivia, Elizabeth and Lauren, of Knoxville, Tennessee; her nephew, Robert Wolford and wife Lisa of Royalton, Vermont; her grandnephew, Adam Wolford of Jericho, Vermont; Sandy Ives of Seneca, South Carolina; Kristy Ives Williams and husband Jeremy, Mickey, Jackson and Sophie, all of Seneca, South Carolina; Keith Ives of Golden, Colorado; Aaron and Leslie Blodgett; a daughter of the heart, Gayle Nairn in New Zealand; and her best friend for 80 years, Virginia Collins of Orange, Vermont; as well as many cousins and many dear, dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; an infant brother; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Beard. The service to honor and celebrate Elsie’s life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Christ Community Alliance Church in Orange. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Orange Center Cemetery on George Street. The family would like to thank Woodridge Nursing Home, special friends at the Gardens, Christ Community Alliance Church in Orange, the town of Orange and the Lord for making Elsie's life full. The family would like to offer special thanks to Pam Burt, Claudia Fritsofsen, the Over Orange Heights Band, the Christ Community Alliance Church in Orange, and all who contributed by sharing photos, and to Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home for making her celebration of life an event worthy of Elsie. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to pick yourself a bouquet, pour a cup of coffee or tea and make some quiet time for yourself, the Lord and a good book. If you feel led, donations may be offered in her memory to Christ Community Alliance Church, Orange, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guest book, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
