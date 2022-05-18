Elsie C. DuBois WILLIAMSTOWN — Elsie C. DuBois, 78, of McCarthy Road, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Fletcher Allen. She was born May 29, 1943, in Barre. She was the daughter of Gordon Flood and Rosetta (Meachum) Flood. She attended Fletcher School in Barre City. On June 6, 1959, she married Arthur E. DuBois in Barre. They lived in Barre and since 1967, at their present address in Williamstown. Elsie enjoyed bingo, collecting antiques, gardening, going to yard sales and spending time with her family, as well as her home Christian Bible studies group. Survivors include her sons, Ricky DuBois and his wife, Martha, Dale DuBois and his wife, Betty, all of Williamstown, Jody DuBois, of Barre; daughter, Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown; as well as her brother, Leland Flood, of Braintree, Vermont. Elsie was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur DuBois; her sons, Roger, Russell, Randy and Robert DuBois; a sister, Violet Morway; and brothers, Lawrence, Richard, Dave, Melvin, Albert, Raymond and Ralph. There will be a graveside service on May 27, 2022, in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington, Vermont, at 11 a.m. and a celebration of life to follow at the Canadian Club in Barre. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
