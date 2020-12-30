Elroy Albert Chase MIDDLESEX — Elroy Albert Chase, 89, of Middlesex, Vermont, peacefully passed with a smile on his face, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield. Elroy was born Dec. 14, 1931, at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, to Nellie (Cadman) and Albert Chase, and attended school in Shady Rill. Elroy grew up on the family farm in Middlesex alongside his brother, Eugene, living a pioneer life much like his ancestors did 100 years ago. The family felt like celebrities when reading their stories and seeing photographs in the Burlington Free Press Sunday Vermonter November 1980; Vermont Life Magazine Spring 1984; numerous Middlesex Occasional Newspaper articles; and Ethan Hubbard’s photography book titled "Thirty Below Zero. In Praise of Native Vermonters” 2009. Elroy loved his mother dearly, and often told stories about helping her make Dutch (cottage) cheese and, in the fall, put away over 100 quarts of deer venison, fruits and vegetables harvested from their property. His mother, Nellie, taught him to bake and cook at a young age, and his favorite foods to make were Johnnycakes, pancakes, pies and rice pudding - all cooked on an old wood stove. Elroy was a talented woodsman, and could whittle blocks of ash and maple into impressive ax and hatchet handles. He freely shared the handles with neighbors who needed them. To bring in income, Elroy helped his father plow roads, cut wood, build stone walls and, on occasion, used dynamite to blast stone to build bridges in Middlesex and Moretown. The father-son team helped build sections of the Sugarbush Access Road in Warren, leading up to the ski resort. Elroy remembered those were especially long days, as he had early morning farm chores and more chores in the evening, after returning home from a hot day on the construction site. Though Elroy worked hard on the family farm, including cutting hayfields using handheld scythe, pitchfork and horse-drawn wagon, he had personal interests, too. He loved learning new words, and read the family dictionary like one reads the newspaper, and he enjoyed drawing folk art with colored pencils. Elroy immersed himself in his artwork in his twilight years, as the cheerful family and landscape scenes he drew made him happy. Elroy was soft spoken with an old time Vermonter sense of humor. He enjoyed telling stories and taking daily walks when his health permitted him to. However, most of all, Elroy was a good brother to Eugene with whom he lived for the 72 years since Eugene was born. Elroy leaves behind his beloved younger brother, Eugene Chase; cousin, Duane Chase of Jeffersonville; and a handful of faithful friends. The family would like to thank the staff of the Four Seasons Care Home and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for taking excellent care of Elroy in his time of need. Rest in peace, Elroy Albert Chase. Arrangements by Kingston Funeral Home of Northfield. A private burial will be held in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.