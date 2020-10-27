Eloise Pratt GROTON — Eloise Pratt, 92, of Glover, formerly of the Barre area and Clarendon, died at her son’s residence in Groton. She was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Tinmouth, the daughter of Edward and Frances (McFadden) Weeks. She married Robert James Pratt in October 1953. Mrs. Pratt was the Clarendon town clerk for many years. Survivors include four daughters, Carol Casey of Clarendon, Mary Keilty of Columbia, South Carolina, Penelope Atwood of Washington, Cynthia Pratt of South Barre; two sons, Prentis Pratt of Groton and Thereon Pratt of Madera, California; two siblings, Fannie and Harley Weeks, both of Rutland; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Nov. 13, 2019; and three siblings, Helen Hedding, Bessie and Clarence Weeks. Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home, 187 North Main St., Wallingford. Burial will be in Button Cemetery in Clarendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Indian Child Care Association (wwwnicca.us/support); or National Parks Foundation (give.nationalparks.org).
