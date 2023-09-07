Ellie M. Boisvert BARRE — Ellie Martha (Henkel) Boisvert was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 86. Born on November 1, 1936, in Barre, she was the daughter of Hardy L. and Lucy (Giacomina Buzzi) Henkel. Ellie attended Brook Street and Mathewson elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1954. In the fall of 1960, Ellie married the love of her life, Harold “Hap” Boisvert in St. Monica Catholic Church. They resided on School Street in South Barre throughout their marriage raising two children. In the earlier years, Ellie was employed at Comolli & Savoia Market in Barre. She then began employment in the mid 1950’s at the main office of Rock of Ages Corporation as a secretary/bookkeeper. With the introduction of their first computer, Ellie was trained as a computer specialist and remained in that position until she resigned to become a full-time Mom. When her sons began school, Ellie returned to the workforce at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, a career that spanned 25 years until she retired. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ellie. She loved spending weekends with her family and friends at their camp at Lake Groton. Ellie loved to work in her perennial garden and enjoyed relaxing with a good book in hand. Ellie’s pleasant personality and her gift to gab made those around her feel welcomed and loved. Ellie is survived by her two sons, Bruce and wife Julie Boisvert, and Peter Boisvert, her grandchildren Cory Boisvert and wife Abby, and Cassie McGowan and husband James all of Barre, and great-grandchildren, Camden, Henry, and Matthew as well as her two sisters Eleanor “Dolly” Perreault of Williamstown and Elaine Malnati “little sister” of New Jersey, her sister-in-law Elsie Boisvert of Barre and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers Hardy C. Henkel and Ronald F. Henkel as well as her brother-in-law Richard “Dick” Boisvert. A committal service will be held in the Wilson Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, or to Lincoln House, 120 Hill Street, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
