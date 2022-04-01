Ellen Theriault Moore BOERNE, Texas — Ellen Gloria Theriault Moore died March 29, 2022. The daughter of Eugene and Mary (Rock) Theriault, she was born on July 14, 1925, in Barre, Vermont. Ellen was a descendant of the Terriot family, early French settlers in Canada who landed in Port-Royal, Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1636. Ellen spoke French as a child and started to learn English at age 6 when she entered North Barre Grammar School. She was grateful to Spaulding High School teachers, especially the business teachers who taught her Gregg shorthand and typing which became her career path. Her last employment was as an executive assistant to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Ellen attended many class reunions and was always pleased to reconnect with high school friends. She lived in many places in New England and spent four years in the Philippines. Always wanting to live in Florida, she was a resident of Palm Bay, Florida, for several years. She was a longtime resident of Leon Valley, Texas, in the San Antonio area. In 2010, she moved to Boerne, Texas (near San Antonio) to be near her daughter, Lynda C. Hamby, of Boerne, Texas. Ellen was an active hospital volunteer in Palm Bay, Florida, and in San Antonio, Texas, at Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center where she acquired 2,494 volunteer hours working at the Ivy Cottage and in the Healthy Living Marketplace. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Mary Rock; and her three sisters, Arlene D.A. Lawrence, Loris Healy, and Louise Tyler. She was the last survivor of her immediate family. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda and her husband, J. Kent Hamby, of Boerne; two grandsons and their families, J. Kyle Hamby, his wife, DanDan (Liu) Hamby, and a great-grandson, Jin Kent Hamby, of Helotes, Texas, and Denton Kent Hamby, his wife, Tamara (Larzelere) Hamby, a great-granddaughter, Madeline Shea Hamby, and her first great-grandson, Gage Larz Hamby, of Glennallen, Alaska. Ellen is also survived by her son, a longtime Barre, Vermont resident, George H. Clain and wife Melinda (LeClair) Clain; grandson, Richard McSheffrey, his wife, Rebecca, a great-grandson, Kaden McSheffrey, and great-granddaughter, Hattie, all of Barre, Vermont; granddaughters, Cherese McSheffrey Mason, her husband, Kent Mason, and Kristine McSheffrey and her life-partner, Crystal Maderia, of Montpelier, Vermont. There will be a private family service with her burial in Barre, Vermont.
