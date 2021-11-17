Ellen C. Robbins BARRE TOWN — Ellen Christine Robbins passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, and was greeted in Heaven by her beloved mother, husband and brothers. Born on April 5, 1938, in Barre, she was the daughter of Elliott J. and Etta A. (MacInnes) Pirie. Her parents, especially her father, were thrilled to have a girl join their family of three boys. Elliott’s joy was short-lived, however, as he was swept away by flood waters during the Hurricane of 1938 when Ellen was five months old. In his absence, Ellen looked up to her older brothers throughout her lifetime. She attended Lincoln Elementary School in Barre, located across the street from her home. As a young girl, Ellen relished many visits to Pirie’s Moonlight Camp on Kettle Pond in Groton State Forest. There, she learned to appreciate nature and was taught to fish and hunt. Ellen loved playing the piano and she and her brothers would entertain their mother with impromptu sing-a-longs with her brother, Bob, on fiddle, Elliott Jr. on guitar, with Jamie and Ellen on piano. Ellen graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre in 1956 and enjoyed dining out and reunions with her high school classmates well into her 80s. After graduation, Ellen worked at the National Life Insurance Co. for four years before beginning a 33-year career at Rouleau Granite Co. as office manager and private secretary to the president. “Ellie,” as she was also known, made many lifelong friends throughout her time at Rouleau’s, especially her close friend, Carol Livendale. On Feb. 9, 1957, Ellen married the love of her life, Robert R. Robbins, in the Universalist Church in Barre. Her brother, the Reverend James G. Pirie, participated in the ceremony. In 1962, Ellen and Bob built the Robbins Nest covered bridge on Route 302 in Barre Town. They also built a log home on land across the bridge where Ellen and Bob raised their two boys, Robert R. Jr. and William J. In her younger years, Ellen enjoyed many adventures with Bob, including hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycling, camping and accompanying Bob on trap shoots throughout the country. Ellen was an accomplished hunter in her own right, having successfully taken many deer, one moose and one bear. In her quiet time, Ellen enjoyed reading and challenging crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Ellen was very proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed two trips to Scotland: one in 1988, traveling solo to England to join a tour group; and again, with her son, Bill, in 2007. Before retirement, Ellen and Bob built a camp in Newark, Vermont. They spent many summers, hunting seasons and winters with new friends and fellow campers. These friendships gave them much pleasure while playing cards and ATVing. Survivors include her sons, Robert R. "Bobby" Robbins Jr., of Barre, Vermont, William J. "Bill" Robbins and his wife, Sheila, and her beloved grandson, Anthony J. "Tony" Robbins, of Nashville, North Carolina; as well as an extended network of in-laws, nieces and nephews who are grieving the loss of their treasured family member, including niece Cathy Pirie Merrill, who provided Ellen much care and comfort during her last years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2005; her brothers, Elliott "Junior" and sister-in-law Ruth, Robert and sister-in-law “Tiny,” brother Rev. James G. Pirie and sister-in-law Lucille; and daughter-in-law Diane Robbins; as well as her mother- and father-in-law, James and Doris Robbins; brother-in-law Douglas Robbins; and sister-in-law Marilyn Gamble. At Ellen’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Maplewood Cemetery in Barre Town. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641; Sno Bees Snowmobile Club of Barre, P.O. Box 262, Barre, VT 05641; or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
