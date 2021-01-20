Ellen Bailey Edwards GROTON — Ellen Bailey Edwards, 88, loving wife and mother, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, at her home on Minard Hill Road, Groton, Vermont. She was born in Woodsville, New Hampshire, on Feb, 27, 1932, to Livermore Tucker and Corrie Eliza (Ramsdell) Bailey. On Oct. 5, 1951, she married Lyle Harley Edwards. They were married for 66 happy years, raising six children together. She treasured her family. Ellen grew up in South Ryegate, Vermont, and graduated from Wells River High School in 1950. She worked as a nurse's aide at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville and at the St. Johnsbury Convalescent Center. In 1971, Ellen was awarded a Ford Foundation Grant for Leadership Development. She used the grant to further her education, as well as to travel around the country with a goal to “correct and improve conditions” for the “betterment of her fellow man.” With her newfound leadership skills, she continued her education earning her BS in Social Work from Johnson State College in 1982. She was employed by the University of Vermont Extension Service as a nutritionist in their WIC program. Upon retirement, Ellen continued sharing her excellent “gift-of-gab” and nurturing skills assisting others in their homes as a caregiver. Ellen was a longtime member of the Groton Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing, attending plays and theater events, reading, socializing and debating. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with Lyle. Together, they created a welcoming home, open to family, friends and strangers alike. She is survived by her six children, Lyle H. “Spud” Edwards Jr. and wife Kitty of Westfield, Vermont, Sue Gorczyk and husband John of Montpelier, Vermont, Mark Edwards and wife Robin of Groton, Vermont, Carl Edwards and wife Lizbeth of Lyndonville, Vermont, Gale Edwards of Groton, Vermont, and Jack Edwards and wife Laurie of West Newbury, Vermont; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ellen was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Livermore Bailey Jr., Adell Gould, Margaret Fankhauser, Stephen Bailey and Frances Grassadonia; granddaughter, Mary Barbara Edwards; and her husband, Lyle. Due to pandemic restrictions, a celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future. Burial will be in the Groton Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 157, Groton, VT 05046. Memories and condolences may be shared privately at www.rickerfh.com.
