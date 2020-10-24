Elizabeth S. Rogers BARRE — Elizabeth S. Rogers, 81, a longtime Barre resident, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Barre Gardens. Born on June 11, 1939, in Williston, she was the daughter of Albert and Lillian (Sweeney) Batchelder. Elizabeth completed school after the eighth grade so that she could help her family with farm work. She met and married Neil Rogers and after they wed, they made their home in Barre. Neil passed away in 2018. Elizabeth worked for The Times Argus, as well as providing office cleaning services along with her husband. In her later years, she was a homemaker. She was a Christian woman and active in several churches in which her husband was a lay minister. Survivors include her son, Earl Rogers of Barre; her sisters, Patricia Fothergill and Lorraine Metzger; and her brother, Robert Batchelder; as well as many other extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Neil Rogers; her sister, Virginia; and her brother, Albert. There are no services scheduled at this time. Many thanks go out to Barre Gardens Nursing Home which provided wonderful care over the last several years of her life. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
