Elizabeth R. Butler ONANCOCK, Va. — Elizabeth R. Butler passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, in the comfort of her home and family. Liz simply enjoyed life and all it offered. Throughout her life, she thrived in the roles of daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, teacher, student, volunteer, gardener, animal lover and traveler, among many others. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1941, to Elizabeth and John Ricks, grew up in Manhasset and Lloyd Harbor, New York. She attended Green Mountain Junior College, CW Post College and Windham College. She graduated with a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education degree. Liz was married to Roy Butler on June 15, 1963, in Manhasset, New York. Liz was always teaching, learning, exploring, creating, giving and growing. For her, each experience was always best when shared with others. She embraced the opportunity to contribute to her community and did so as a reading, speech and language instructor, as well as a physical education teacher to elementary students. She also was a lifelong Girl Scout from childhood as a Scout and throughout her adult years. She continued her love and dedication for Scouting as a leader, administrator, summer camp founder, host and director. Liz was involved with the international exchange program, Educational Foundation, where she served as an administrator and as three-time foreign student host. She cherished her role as a volunteer caregiver for Good Beginnings, a new parent support organization in Northfield, Vermont. Liz gave many hours of her time to the Northfield Emergency Relief Council and Food Pantry. She and her husband, Roy, were longtime members of the United Church of Northfield and passionately gave as deacon, Vacation Bible School teacher, usher, and all-around volunteer. She loved all animals big and small but was particularly fond of her poodle, Tango. Liz and Tango completed service and obedience training to become a Certified Therapy Dog team providing comfort and encouragement in schools and nursing homes. Some of her many other interests and activities included gardening, winter snow sports, tennis, needlework, physical fitness activities and world travel. She is survived by her sister, Judy Shields; son, Timothy Butler, of Fairlee, Vermont, and his wife, Lynne; daughter, Justine Myers, of Waterbury Center, Vermont, and her husband, Jim; son, Christopher Butler and his partner, Ivana Szady, of South Hamilton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Thessalie, Jack, Annalise and Garrett; and her beloved poodle, Tango. Liz was predeceased by her husband, Roy; and her niece, Marcie Shields. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Northfield United Church. A reception will follow. The service will be available via Zoom. To request the Zoom link, please submit your full name and email to LRANKER@myfairpoint,net no later than June 23. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to support Christian education may be made to United Church of Northfield, 58 South Main St., Northfield, VT 05663.
