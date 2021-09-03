Elizabeth M. Hutchinson MONTPELIER — Elizabeth “Betty” M. Hutchinson, 86, of Montpelier, passed away Aug. 30, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehab. Betty was born to George and Anne (Morse) Murtagh on March 21, 1935, in Montpelier. She attended St. Michael’s High School where she graduated in 1954. On June 11, 1955, she married the love of her life, Guy Hutchinson. Mr. Hutchinson passed away Sept. 10, 2015. Together, they had two children, Anne and Joe. Betty spent much of her time at home taking care of her family and doing all that she could to meet their needs. She was an excellent seamstress, cook and mentor. She also worked for the state of Vermont division of water quality. She also worked for the Vermont Association of Mental Health, and St. Augustine’s religious education program. She was an avid member of St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. She loved baking treats and sweets for her friends and family, as well. She was known for making the rolls for Steve’s Market on Barre Street. She loved being out in nature. She and the whole family spent many trips to Groton State forest camping in lean-tos and tents, hiking, bicycling, boating and fishing. In later years she enjoyed the peace and solitude of paddling her canoe. Survivors include her children, Anne Hutchinson of Duxbury, and Joe Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida; her sister, Sister Patricia Hurtagh of Winooski; and her brother, Thomas Murtagh of Ocala, Florida. She was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Peslin, Rose Mary Murtagh and Father George Murtagh. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Health and Rehab, Patient Activities Fund, 98 Hospitality Drive, Berlin, VT 05641, or to the Catholic Daughters of America, c/o St. Augustine’s Church, 16 Barre St., Montpelier, VT 05602 Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
