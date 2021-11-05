Elizabeth M. Harrington BERLIN — Elizabeth M. “Liz” Harrington, of Berlin, Vermont, died at her home, of natural causes, on Oct. 28, 2021. She will be sorely and forever missed by all who knew, and love, her. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on June 11, 1967, Liz was the daughter of Dr. Joseph Harrington and the late Ellen Collins Philie. Liz was raised in Andover, and spent her summers in Bass River on Cape Cod, where she eventually moved year-round, and resided until she moved to Vermont in 1989. Liz was a high achiever, and excelled at everything she put her efforts into. Most importantly, she loved her three sons, who were the pride and joy of her life. She was always there for her boys, and was a dedicated hockey and football mom, a track enthusiast and overall proud parent of her children and their individual accomplishments. Liz attended schools in Andover and then Cape Cod before she went on to Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. After moving to Vermont, she began a long and successful career with the state. She successfully managed positions in the state court system and worked as an assistant to several Vermont Supreme Court Justices. Where she really came into her own, was in her position at the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, where she worked as a lobby systems administrator, and worked behind the scenes to keep the state’s election process running smoothly. She was highly valued in her profession, and had just received another exemplary review of her work, despite the challenges surrounding the pandemic. Liz loved her friends, and was a true animal lover. She adored her Golden Retriever, Lincoln, and her recent addition of a parrot named Papi. She enjoyed endless hours at the dog park with the pets and friends who came together there. Liz had a great sense of style and humor, enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, dressing up for Halloween, and Bass River Beach. She had a strong sense of family, as well as her family history. Liz enjoyed composing poetry, and she was true and kind. Elizabeth leaves her sons, Zachary Richards, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Matthew Hynes and Rory Hynes, both of Montpelier, Vermont; former husband and good friend, Robert Hynes; her father and stepmother, Joseph and Lynne Harrington, of Andover, Massachusetts; sisters, Ellen Harrington and family, of Frankfurt, Germany, Peggy Rowland and family, of Osterville, Massachusetts, and Heather Harrington and family, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; along with a large extended family of loving relatives. May her kindness and spirit provide inspiration to all. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Augustine’s Church in Montpelier, Vermont, on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.