Elizabeth (Lisa) Ann Moody MONTPELIER — Elizabeth (Lisa) Ann Moody of Gallison Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly but after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lisa was born on January 25, 1954, in Meriden, CT, the daughter of Andrew and Ann (Delaney) Scalzi. She grew up spending her summers in Old Lyme, CT. She attended high school in Boca Raton, FL and graduated in 1972. From there she attended Catawba College in Salsbury, NC with her dear friend Holly where she received her bachelor’s degree. Lisa was a long-time teacher at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier. She retired in 2020 with nearly 30 years of service. She educated countless children in her classroom, all of whom were very special to her. She was blessed to have them in her life and was proud of the continued relationships she had with her former students throughout the years. In addition to teaching, Lisa was a former Montpelier Pool Director, and a Farm league Baseball coach. On January 1, 2000, Lisa married Mark Moody at the Old Meeting House Church. Lisa was a wonderful gardener. She grew amazing perennials every year. She enjoyed swimming, painting, reading, jigsaw puzzles and anything to do with her sons and grandchildren. Lisa was full of energy and took up nearly any invitation for the next adventure to include dirt biking, boating, fishing and flying. Lisa also loved her evening walks/rides with her husband Mark. Survivors include her husband, Mark Moody of Montpelier; her sons, David Kitchen and his wife Sarah and their son, Sabin of Montpelier, VT, Daniel Kitchen and his daughters, Mabel and Sadie of Plainfield, VT, Mat Moody and his wife Angela and their children, Henry and Sarah of Marshfield, VT, step daughter Ronda Kitchen and her son, Casey Matthews of Florida, and her beloved brother, Peter Scalzi of Texas. Lisa’s spirit will be reunited with her loving son, Ryan Kitchen, who was tragically taken from us in 1997. She was also predeceased by her brother, Drew Scalzi, who’s gentle soul deeply influenced her life. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August, 15, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Old Meeting House Church in East Montpelier Center. A committal will take place at Doty Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Lisa's family suggests memorial contributions in her honor be made to St. Jude Children's Research Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 39105. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
