Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Ayers NORTHFIELD, VT — Libby Ayers passed away after a lengthy illness on August 26, 2023 at the Albany, NY Medical Center. Libby and her twin sister, Peggi were born in Barre, VT to Harold and Ivis (Creed) Ayers of Montpelier. Libby graduated from Northfield High School and received degrees from Skidmore College, UVM and Texas A&M. She retired as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and lived many years in California before returning to her hometown of Northfield upon retirement. She is survived by her sister, Peggi Andrade and her husband Gary of FL and several cousins in FL, NJ and AZ. Private services will be held at a later date with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Northfield. The Day Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.