Elizabeth L. Welch BARRE TOWN — Elizabeth Lynn "Betty" Lacillade Welch, 74, a longtime resident of Cutler Corner Road, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center, with family at her side. Born on May 15, 1947, in Barre, she was the daughter of Harvey and Rebecca (McAllister) Lacillade, of Williamstown. She attended school in Williamstown, where she excelled at basketball and, in 1965, was valedictorian of her graduating class. Following high school, she attended the University of Vermont (UVM) and graduated in 1969 with a degree in Education and minor in French. While at UVM, Betty worked part time at her family’s lumber business in Williamstown, Lacillade Lumber, thoroughly enjoying waiting on contractors and taking their large orders for materials. Several contractors would only order through her due to her exquisite memory and attention to detail. She would often make a delivery when something was needed at the construction sites. In 1969, she began teaching math at Spaulding High School, where she continued for 33 years, serving as chair of the math department. She loved teaching and was highly respected and well-liked by her students and peers. In 1978, she married E. Charles “Chuck” Welch and they resided in Brookfield for several years, having a daughter, Alyson Welch, in 1981. During those years, Betty became a dedicated fan and support to Chuck’s wrestling program, which was sometimes a year-round job. Betty loved to travel, and with adult school groups, visited Italy, China and Scandinavia. Summers were spent traveling in the family RV, going cross-country to destinations throughout the U.S. Upon retirement, Betty and Chuck traveled extensively in their RV, spending winters on Sanibel Island, in Sarasota, Florida, and visiting their daughter and her family in Hawaii, Denver, Madrid, Mexico City and Paris. In her free time, Betty loved knitting, reading, riding her beach cruiser, and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her love of life, contagious laughter and smile. Survivors include her husband, Chuck, of Barre Town; her daughter, Alyson and her husband, Donny, and granddaughter, Maite, of Plainfield; her stepsons, Gordy Welch and his wife, Mary, of Wisconsin, and Kerry Welch, of Westmore; her sister, Patty Turffs, and her husband, Robert, her nephew, Bryant Turffs, and her niece, Dylann Turffs, all of Florida; her brother-in-law, John Welch and his wife, Penny, of New Jersey; and her aunt, Jean (Lacillade) Jangraw, of Maine; as well as several cousins. A celebration of life is being considered for mid-October. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
