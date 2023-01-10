Elizabeth L. Taylor BARRE TOWN — Elizabeth L. Taylor, 81, of Beckley Hill Road passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born on November 18, 1941, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Alfred and Margaret (Brennon) Hicks. She attended both elementary school and high school in Massachusetts. In 1960, she married Ronald Taylor in Malden, Massachusetts. They made their home in Massachusetts for many years before moving to Barre in 1991. Elizabeth worked at SB Electronics in Barre Town until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, cooking and most of all spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband Ronald Taylor, Sr.; her children Ronald Taylor, Jr.; Christine Sutton and her husband, Paul; and Peter Taylor; her grandchildren Ian Taylor Sutton and his wife, Annie; Joseph Sutton and his wife, Kelsey; Elizabeth Norton and her husband, Barry; and Patricia, Paul and Harrison Taylor as well as her great-grandchildren Barry Norton and Louisa Sutton. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
