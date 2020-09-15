Elizabeth Jerome EAST MONTPELIER — The memorial Mass for Elizabeth Jerome, 94, who died Jan. 12, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier, followed by a reception at the Barre Elks Lodge. Mask-wearing and social distancing required. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
