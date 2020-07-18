Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove CAMBRIDGE — Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove, 72, of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, originally of Cambridge, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, at home in Bay Saint Louis. For the last five years, Jayne suffered from Alzheimer's disease and ministrokes. Jayne was born Oct. 4, 1946, to Marion J. Barnett and Henry E. Barnett. She was one of seven children. Her surviving brother is Wallace E. Barnett of North Carolina. Predeceased are her brothers and sisters, Henry E. Barnett Jr. (17 years old), Lavina “Bonnie” Lamonda (59 years old), Elizabeth Jane Barnett (three weeks old), Russell H. Barnett (42 years old) and Chester L. Barnett (29 years old). On Sept. 4, 1966, Jayne married George W. Colgrove Jr. and had four children, Sarah L. Bonnett (Wyatt) of Bay Saint Louis; George W. Colgrove III (Alicia) of Arlington, Virginia; Mark T. Colgrove (Wendy) of Colchester, Vermont; and Raquel E. Colgrove-Bigelow of Ohio. She was a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jayne was active in the school either as a substitute teacher or a school bus driver. She enjoyed coaching in Little League and became president of Center Vermont Chapter of Little League. She enjoyed singing God's praises and toured around the states with Festival of Praise. Jayne graduated from Lyndon State College and became a lay person for the church and also was part of a prison ministry. She felt a strong connection to her Indian heritage and attended Pow-wows around the New England area. She worked in the Cabot Annex in Waterbury, Vermont, and loved helping students at Missisquoi High School before she retired. She moved to Bay Saint Louis to live with Sarah and her family. The burial service will be held in Cabot, Vermont, on July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lamoille Valley Meals On Wheels, P.O. Box 1427 (24 Upper Main St.), Morrisville, VT 05661.
