Elizabeth J. Brown EAST MONTPELIER — Elizabeth June Brown, 98, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born June 3, 1923, in Plainfield, she was the daughter of Nelson and Blanche (Wheeler) Murray. She attended local elementary schools. On June 21, 1941, she married Paul Brown in Plainfield. They made their home in Plainfield. Paul passed away on Oct. 17, 2009. Elizabeth was employed in housekeeping at Goddard College for many years before volunteering as the dining room attendant at the Twin Valley Senior Center. She was a member of the Grace Methodist Church in Plainfield and in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, walking and volunteering. Survivors include her children, Elaine Dutil (Marcel), of Marshfield, Shirley Boardman (Jerry Kennett), of Plainfield, Bonnie Millard (Moe), of Barre, Kathy Cochran (Kendall), of Berlin, Pauline Hull (Larry), of Berlin, and Cindy Davis (Kevin Rand), of Plainfield; as well as 14 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Reginald Brown; her daughter, Ginger Brimblecombe; her brother, Newell Murray; her sister, Emily Murray; and her grandsons, Scott Brimblecombe and Shawn Dutil. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
