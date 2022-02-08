Elizabeth Halloran MONTPELIER — Elizabeth Halloran, 76, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away at Mayo Health & Rehab in Northfield, Vermont, on Feb. 2, 2022. She was born to Charles and Thelma (Halloran) Lehman, on Feb. 11, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa. Elizabeth would later become a therapist to help other people. She is survived by her sons, William Hogseth and Michael Hogseth; and her ex-husband, Steve Hogseth. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
