Elizabeth E. Bigelow WILLIAMSTOWN — Elizabeth E “Tinky” Bigelow died on October 7, 2022. Elizabeth was born on July 15, 1937 to Gordon and Rowena Leonard in East Calais. Tinky was nicknamed by children whom she babysat. Due to an early death of her mother, she helped raise her younger siblings. Tinky enjoyed gardening, her pets, bowling, playing the accordion and spending time with her family. Tinky was a true Vermonter, she never wanted to leave the state. She attended school in East Calais Elementary and Montpelier High School. Early in life she worked for the Woolen Mill in North Montpelier. Later in life she worked for the State of Vermont for over 40 years, in various positions. She married James Bigelow on November 17, 1956. The Bigelows started their family in North Montpelier, then moved to Montpelier, where they raised their four children. Later in life they accomplished their dream and moved to their farmhouse in Willliamstown, Vermont. Tink is survived by her children James Jr., Cindy (Billy), Cheryl (Tom), Todd (Jennifer); grandchildren Rhiannon, Jordan, Clayburn, Joshua, Brennan, Jackolyn, Caitlin; and great-grandchildren Harper, Joey, and Francis as well as sisters Sandra (Brad) and Linda (Ron). She was preceded in death by her husband James Bigelow, sister Erlene, brother Gordon, Jr., and grandson Camden. There will be a private graveside service for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com. Contributions in Tinky’s memory may be made to your local animal shelter.
