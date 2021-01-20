Elizabeth (Bowman) Brown WINDSOR, Conn. — Elizabeth (Bowman) Brown, 87, of Windsor, loving wife of 68 years to Edward M. Brown, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Oct. 25, 1933, daughter to the late Carroll Herbert and Flora (Beckley) Bowman. Betty grew up in Montpelier, attended local schools and was a graduate of Montpelier High School, Class of 1951. After high school, Betty went on to take courses at Monterey Junior College, as well as the Defense Language Institute of Monterey, California. As an Army wife, Betty lived in Germany, as well as eight different states, some more than once. Her husband always credited her with raising their four children, often alone during his assignments where dependents were not allowed. While living in Long Island, New York, she served as transportation coordinator at LaSalle Military Academy and also as a bus driver for pre-school children. Betty enjoyed sewing (as a mother of four children in the Army, she had to enjoy sewing), hiking the New England mountains, camping and RV’ing which included rallies and caravans across the country, Alaska and Canada. Betty also enjoyed skiing and cooking. Her outgoing personality and manner will be missed dearly and will leave a void in her family and friends' hearts which can never be filled. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her four children, Dorothy Hurley and her husband, Kevin, of Barre, Vermont, Alan E. Brown of Barre, Vermont, Timothy H. Brown and his wife, Sarah, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Stephen F. Brown and his partner, Ivonne Moody, of Woodstock, Georgia; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two special nieces, Margaret Schwartz-Bezak and Esther Parentoni; and her former daughter-in-law, Paula (Harrington) Brown, with whom she had a close relationship. All funeral services for Betty will be private at the convenience of her family. Burial will take place in Norwich University Cemetery, Northfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the American Heart Association or to the American Lung Association. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
