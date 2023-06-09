Elizabeth “Betty” Blouin MONTPELIER — A Funeral Mass for Elizabeth “Betty” Blouin will be held at Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the Funeral, the Blouin Family invites everyone to join us for a Reception to celebrate the inspiring life of our mother at the Barre Elks Club, 10 Jefferson St, Barre at 12:15 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.