Elizabeth "Betty" Kolinich ESSEX JUNCTION — Elizabeth “Betty” (Macy) Kolinich, 85, passed away from cancer on June 14, 2020, peacefully in her home. She was surrounded by the love and support of her family and friends. Betty was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who loved unconditionally and impacted everyone she encountered. She took great pride in her family and lent a shoulder to cry on, ear to listen, and was a source of advice and wisdom. She loved traveling and enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband. Betty will be remembered for her love of playing cards, gambling, cooking, country music, dancing, laughter and her positivity. She truly loved life. Betty is survived by her husband, Harry “John” Kolinich, just shy of 67 years (June 26); son Kevin Kolinich, daughter Kelly Cota and husband Tim, son Stephen Kolinich and wife Cindy. Her grandchildren are Jessie Sansone and boyfriend Tim Hebert and her daughter, Kallie Sansone; Luke Sansone and girlfriend Katie Faure and her daughter, Kendall Emery; Lisa Cota, Brandi Goulet, Marie Cota, who passed in 2014, Shirley Cota and Timothy Cota; Jon Kolinich and wife Julie and their daughter, Haley; Ben and wife Hannah and their son, Oliver; Alex Jillette and husband Nate and their son, Odin; Nicole Kolinich; Billy Bouffard and wife Katelyn and their sons, Elliot and Sawyer; Shawn Eldred; Kylee Mazza and husband Mike and their daughter, Ava. Also surviving are a sister, Ruth Jones, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Ernest Macy, and mother, Lila; sisters Euna, Bernice, Doris, Phyllis; and brother Ernest (Arnold). Their family would like to extend special thanks to UVM Medical Center Home Health and Hospice. Due to the pandemic, the family will plan a celebration of life later this year. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, please consider the Essex Junction VFW Post 6689 Auxiliary or Essex Rescue.
