Elizabeth “Betty” Blouin MONTPELIER — Elizabeth “Betty” Blouin, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, spiritual advisor, caregiver and party instigator passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Betty exemplified how to live life grounded in love, faith, gratitude and grace with a splash of Irish mischief through to her final breath. Born on June 18, 1932, in Montpelier, VT, she was the daughter of William and Theresa (Failey) Carey. Betty attended and later graduated from St. Michael’s High School where she dated the love of her life, “Connie” and held the position of class secretary on the student council. Perhaps Betty’s greatest passion in life (other than a cold beer, or glass of red wine) was being a nurse. She attended a three-year nurses training program at Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital in Burlington from 1950-1953 receiving her registered nursing license. Throughout her career she applied her nursing skills in a variety of settings including the Bethany Church Day Care Center, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, Berlin Health Maintenance, The Gary Residence, and Project Independence. Looking into her beautiful blue eyes was once described as the feeling of a cool cloth on a fevered brow. Her bright, Irish eyes reflected God’s love with the promise that “all will be well”. Betty blended her spirituality with nursing creating an alchemy of hope, love, compassion and holistic healing for all she cared for. Occasionally, her soft, quiet nature would flare in defense of others, her spiritually infused instincts slightly ahead of the times. She discovered a greater freedom in private duty nursing, particularly facilitating end of life care for individuals and their families in the comforts of their homes. Betty felt most alive positioning herself at “God’s gate” either at the end of life or at the beginning. She accompanied many souls confidently and heartfully through their passing and assisted at the births of many of her grandchildren. On September 10, 1955, Betty married Conrad (Connie) Blouin at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Together they raised six children in the Meadow of Montpelier. This was a magical, tribal place in the 60’s and 70’s where children ran barefoot, were co-raised by other mothers, and all doors were open for company, comfort or good cheer. Betty was one of those mothers, “The Meadow Queens” they called themselves. Together, they raised the meadow kids with humor, love and tenderness. The family home was a hub for community action. Together, Betty and Connie ran the Christmas Argus Santa and Thanksgiving Meal program. Betty was a girl scout leader. March was girl scout cookie time promising mountains of orders in need of delivery. Betty opened her doors to anyone in need bringing life experiences to our household that opened our minds to the challenges and importance of service. Her intuition guided her to find anyone in need of kindness, her timing unexplainable. Betty and Connie discovered the joy of camping. Neighbors and friends followed their lead establishing summer traditions of shared fun in the great outdoors. Sadly, during the summer of 1988, Conrad Blouin was diagnosed with cancer. Betty bravely assisted him with his care until his untimely death on October 12, 1989, honoring his wish to die in the comforts of his home, surrounded by his family and grandchildren. She was an example to her children about how to honor and celebrate the twin sides of life and death. Betty always found her solace in walking. She would walk 6 miles, each way to her job in Berlin, leaving early in the morning. When hot, she took liberties to swim in people’s back yard pools and pick flowers from their gardens on her way home. Betty danced to the beat of her own drum. She will be remembered for walking the streets of Montpelier, running her “errands of kindness” delivering roses and home cooked goodies to the sick or sad. Betty was God’s sherpa of comfort. Betty’s Irish spirit made her a natural at bringing people together for laughter and fun. She was well known for her “everyone’s invited” Saint Patrick Day parties. She would put on Irish music and begin serving Irish coffee immediately following early morning mass. By midafternoon the house shook with laughter, fiddles were playing, children were dancing, and multiple corn beef and cabbage were boiling on the stove. Betty was also famous for her “Saturday Night Live” dinners every Saturday night after 4 pm mass. Anywhere from 6-10 women would come together at Betty’s to share food, jokes, stories politics, and laughter with one another. Betty’s second home was St. Augustine’s church. She began her day with dawn adoration and attended as many daily masses as her schedule allowed. She brought communion, regularly, to those who were homebound or receiving nursing home care. Betty led the Catholic Meditation program through the church. She was a deep practitioner of meditation and attended many retreats in Canada, a strong believer in the power of prayer. Betty loved to fill her car with friends and drive to Weston Priory to celebrate Catholic holy days with the Benedictine monks or attend Sunday mass at Saint Anne’s Shrine. She always packed a beautiful picnic basket with lunch and wine for her friends. She delighted in making her devotion fun. Betty’s life was well balanced. She attended her Thursday yoga class and followed it up with a beer at McGillicuddy’s with her partner in crime Kathleen, and then was off to church for Adoration. Betty was fearless. She thrived on adventure and doing things on her own. Twice she traveled to Haiti to volunteer her nursing skills in Mother Teresa’s orphanages for infants with aids. These experiences were life changing for her. Her Irish roots called her to the Emerald Isle four times, with family and by herself to visit churches, volunteer in a nursing home, and attend a retreat with the Dali Lama in Belfast. On one of her solo trips, at almost 80, Betty voyaged to the Gaelic Island of Skellig Michael and climbed over 600 steps to the top of the ancient monastery. She was always seeking. Among her other pursuits, Betty hosted Cancer Support meetings and yoga classes in her home. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, volunteered at Camp Takumta, served on the Reparative Justice Board, and attended summer clown camp with Circus Smirkus. Betty was the youngest of a strong Irish family. She loved her siblings and embraced her time with them. Family reunions were a call for celebration. Cousins melded and sought mischief while the parents were distracted. The families experienced many losses and joys together. Betty was a second mother to all her nieces and nephews. There seemed no limit to how she could love. She will be deeply missed by all of them. Survivors include, Mary Jane Blouin, Dennis Gray & Christian Juergens of Warren, Jim Blouin and Kathleen Joseph of Montpelier, Nancy and Randy Mead of Denver CO, Lynda Blouin & Eric Parker of Barre, John Blouin & Shelley Morton of Barre, and Paul and Pam Blouin of Berlin, 18 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Francis Carey, Shirley Lay and Margaret Larned Betty’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at the Gary Residence who went out of their way to feed, comfort and nurture the family throughout Betty’s decline. A big thanks to the skilled, compassionate nursing team who welcomed and supported family involvement in Betty’s end of life care and finally to all the residents who shared their appreciation for her magic, visiting and encouraging her each day. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Augustine’s in Montpelier with a celebration of Betty’s life to follow sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.