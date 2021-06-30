Elizabeth "Betsy" Morse MONTPELIER — The celebration of life for Betsy Parker Morse, who passed away May 18, 2020, will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, 1168 County Road, Montpelier, VT 05602. Donations in Betsy's name can be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for those who wish.
