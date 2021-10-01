Elizabeth Barclay BARRE — Elizabeth Barclay, 84, died Sept. 22, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 13, 1937, in Adamant, the daughter of Perl and Doris Goucher Barclay. Survivors include a daughter, Cindi Paugh; four brothers, Bernard, Albert, Steven, Robert; several grand- and great-grandchildren. Services will be at the family's convenience.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.