Elizabeth Baldwin Sodergren MONTPELIER — Elizabeth Baldwin Sodergren, 80, passed away in her Montpelier, Vermont home on January 21, 2023. Elizabeth and her family lived in Glen Ellyn, Illinois for more than thirty years before she and her husband Theodore (Ted) Sodergren moved to Texas in 2014. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Vermont this past summer to be closer to her youngest son. Betsy, as she was known, was born to Kenneth and Dorothy (Beaird) Baldwin on December 12, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Urbana High School, graduating in 1960. Betsy went to the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio & Television in 1964 and a Master of Science degree in Television in 1966. She and Ted were married on February 5, 1966, and they would remain married 52 years until his death in 2018. Betsy began and ended her career as a teacher. Upon moving with her husband to Glen Ellyn, Illinois, she spent eight years teaching both ESL and GED classes at the College of DuPage. In 1984, she joined the Allstate Insurance Company as a Manager of Corporate Relations. She would spend 15 years at Allstate, eventually rising to the position of Director of Corporate Relations. Following her departure from Allstate, Betsy spent several years working as a corporate consultant before returning to the classroom as adjunct faculty at National-Louis University in Chicago. She fully retired in 2013. She is survived by her two sons Kenneth Gustave Sodergren of Denton, Texas and Steven Earl Sodergren of Barre, Vermont, along with her twelve-year-old grandson Michael Theodore Sodergren. On Sunday, January 29 at 4pm CST, a service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to Reading is Fundamental. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
