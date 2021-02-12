Elinor Prevost WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Elinor Lucille “Ellie” “Gramma WaWa” (Bacon) (Sylvestor) (Greenwood) Prevost, of West Hartford, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul R. Prevost. Born Dec. 29, 1928, in Northfield, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late John and Lydia (Weller) Bacon. Ellie was always quick with a joke or to light up your smoke. She loved to make people laugh and was very good at it. She was also well-known for her beautiful singing voice. She was a West Hartford resident since 1957 and a member of the United Methodist Church in Hartford. She was also a member of the VFW Post #792 in Vermont and the American Legion Post #19 in Willimantic. Ellie leaves her daughter Carole Sylvestor White of Gainesville, Florida; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She leaves her nephew, Wesley Bacon, other numerous nieces and nephews; as well as close friend Rose Jackman. She was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel Avery Bacon Sr. and William Wesley "Billy" Bacon; sisters, Cora Louise Dempsey Dodimead and Edith Lorrain Bacon Guay; daughters, Martha Greenwood Hawkins, Merile Greenwood; and her son, Cleon Greenwood Jr. Elinor will be laid to rest in Northfield Falls Cemetery in Northfield Falls, Vermont. Her service and burial will be in the spring. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Fisette-Batzner, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving her family. Memorial donations may be made to VFW.org (Post 792). To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
