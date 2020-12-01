Elfriede Richardson Crandall NORTHFIELD — Elfriede Richardson Crandall, daughter of the late Eugen and Anna Dorlas (Hopfner), passed away on Nov. 24, 2020. Elfriede was born on April 22, 1928, in Wetzlar, Germany, and was raised and educated in Germany. In 1948, she met M/Sgt. John C. Richardson in Germany while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They married and traveled to the United States where John re-enlisted at Fort Knox and was assigned to serve as a military instructor at Norwich University. Northfield quickly became their home and Elfriede and John raised five children. They also developed close friendships with other young families, who shared the love and fun of barbecues, family milestones, Christmas Eve celebrations, trips “to the lake” and more. Elfriede was key to maintaining those friendships and connections that last to this day. John passed away in 1971. From 1961 through 1979, Elfriede worked at Norwich University as an academic secretary. Through her long association with Norwich, she became a great fan of the school, especially the men’s hockey team. Her seat above the NU penalty box at Kreitzberg Arena was rarely empty and she was one of the team’s most enthusiastic fans. She had a good eye for talent and could pick the rising stars on the team after their first few minutes on the ice, noting “their ability to handle the stick and steal the puck.” If you were one of “Freda’s guys,” you never disappointed. In 1987, Elfriede married Dr. Robert A. Crandall, then of Northfield. After his retirement from the practice of dentistry, they moved to Sarasota, Florida, and spent summers at the Crandall cottage on the south end of Berlin Pond. They returned to Vermont in 1997 and made their home in Montpelier. Robert predeceased Elfriede on Feb. 8, 2020. Known for her spirit of hospitality and her culinary skills, it gave Elfriede great pleasure to entertain her family and friends with fabulous food and spirted engagement. She taught her family to love German delicacies and blessed them every Christmas with her famous holiday tortes. She enjoyed her trips to Europe, especially home to visit family and friends in Germany and her late sister, Erna and her family, in Brazil. Elfriede is survived by her five children, Shirley Richardson Morse and her husband, Bruce, of Berlin, Patricia Richardson of Stowe, J. Michael Richardson of Northfield, Susanne Richardson Young and her husband, Peter, of Northfield, and Theresa Richardson of Camden, South Carolina. Elfriede was “Omi” to many, including Mari (Morse) and Ryan Huff and children Nora Grace, Grayson and Shelby; Adam Richardson and daughter Kayla; Nick and Jenna Richardson and children Caleb and Ava; Peter Young III and son Rylan; Michael Young; Michael and Mari McIntire and children Brianna and Michael; Amy (Young) and Scott Bottomley and daughter Ella; Jessica and Jason Strader and daughters Katie Jo and Mackenzie Rae; and Kristen Jussila. Robert’s three children, Jeffrey A. Crandall, Craig H. Crandall and Paige E. Crandall, their children and grandchildren were very much a part of Elfriede’s life. Especially fond memories were made at the many family gatherings at Berlin Pond. Elfriede was a parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters. As per her wish, there will be no calling hours. The date of a memorial service is to be determined. For now, her family asks that you stay safe and share your favorite memories in a note or an email to youngbottomley@gmail.com. Contributions in Elfriede’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495; or St. John’s Catholic Church, 206 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663.
