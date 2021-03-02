Eleanor T. Edson WORCESTER — Eleanor T. Edson, 90, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: March 2, 2021 @ 3:30 am
