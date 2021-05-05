Eleanor T. Edson WORCESTER — A Mass of Christian burial to honor and celebrate the life of Eleanor T. Edson, 90, of Worcester will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. Burial will follow the Mass to the Brookfield Center Cemetery. Eleanor passed away on Feb. 25, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
