Eleanor M. Habbep Baril BARRE — Eleanor Mary Habbep Baril, a lifelong central Vermont resident, died at home in Barre on Aug. 5, 2020. She was 78. Eleanor was born in Barre on May 18, 1942. She was the daughter of Nathan Joseph Habbep and Ruth Pauline (Friberg) Habbep. Eleanor’s early years were spent in their house off of Depot Square. Some of her favorite memories of that time included riding around in her father’s taxi cab with her twin sister, Lenora, and playing with her brother, Ralph. Eleanor attended St. Monica School and Marian High School, graduating in 1960. After high school, Eleanor enrolled in O’Brien’s Cosmetology School in Burlington, Vermont. On Oct. 8, 1966, Eleanor married her love and partner for life, Paul Hector Baril. They made their home on Oak Drive in Barre Town, where they raised their children, daughters Billie Jo and Tanya, and son Brad. For a time, Eleanor practiced cosmetology out of their home, as well as at the salon she owned with her twin sister, Lenora. When her children were older, Eleanor worked as a clerk at the East Barre Post Office and eventually the Montpelier office. Paul and Eleanor enjoyed collecting and selling antiques and became quite knowledgeable in that world. Family was very important to Eleanor and spending time with her Lebanese aunts, uncles and cousins where Lebanese food was cooked and eaten, was something she enjoyed. In 1998, Eleanor became a “Sito” (grandmother) and, along with Paul, spent the next part of her life caring for her grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed being a Sito. Paul and Eleanor lived for a time in their beautiful Victorian apartment house on Main Street in Montpelier, before moving back to Barre. Around this time, Paul and Eleanor began spending winters in Florida near Lenora and her husband, Tom. Eleanor was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Eleanor will be remembered for her ability to give love, show grace, crack a joke, exude class and style while always keeping her faith central to her life. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Billie Jo of Somerville, Massachusetts; her daughter, Tanya Day of Barre; and son, Bradley (Rebekah) Baril of Moretown. She is also survived by her grandsons, Chandler and Christian Day, and their father, Keppy, along with grandsons, August and Axel Baril; her sister, Lenora MacDuff of Cape Coral, Florida; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Joan Habbep of Barre; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul; along with brother-in-law, Tom MacDuff. She also leaves behind an attentive group of friends and caregivers who helped her live the last years of her life with dignity and joy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Eleanor’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter (alz.org/Vermont).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.